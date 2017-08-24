Evaristo Casio Santos, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to many, went to be with his Savior on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Husband to Manuela Gamero and father to nine children: Maria Felix, Maria Conception (Meliton), Juan (Asuzana), Guillermo (Benigna), Faustino (Natividad), Margarita (Jose), Maria Teresa (Miguel), and Antonio (Rosa).

He is survived by 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Evaristo was born on the Oct. 26, 1941, in Coyula, Hidalgo, Mexico.

He accompanies his mother, father, brothers, sisters, daughter, and countless friends in heaven.

He came to United States in the early 1980s with the devote passion to provide a better life for his family. A trailblazer to many, he was the first of the Casio family to establish in Sunnyside. Here, he created a home that will thrive for generations to come. Although he has passed, his memory will forever live in our hearts. A warrior never dies, he lives forever.

“When we die,

truly we die not,

because we will live,

we will rise,

we will continue living,

we will awake

This will make us happy.”

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Evaristo’ s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Burial will be in Mexico.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.