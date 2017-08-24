Hop harvest under way

— It happens every year about this time, but growers, workers, brewers and fans of beer get excited all over again.

It’s hop harvest time in the Yakima Valley, the hops capital of the United States and one of the biggest players in the world.

Kicking off the harvest this year was Puterbaugh Farms on Green Valley Road. Their machines started to roar last Friday.

“We had an early variety that was ready,” public relations specialist Taylor Swofford said.

Swofford said hop cones were picked and taken to a lab earlier to see if the variety was ready.

Puterbaugh Farms is comprised of 1,200 acres of hops at the home place and elsewhere on the Satus. Swofford said 400 acres were added this year.

Puterbaugh is two operations instead of one, like back in the 1960s and 1970s. Puterbaugh produces the hops; Hops Direct LLC markets the hops.

“We don’t have a middle man,” Swofford said.

There was a time when every hop grower had a middle man.

The rise of micro and craft brewers changed everything. Suddenly, there were direct markets everywhere.

The Puterbaughs, who have produced hops since 1932, went to direct marketing in 1997, said owner Stacy Puterbaugh.

Swofford said the market has grown so much that nearly all the Puterbaugh hops are sold to the crafts and the micros.

Naturally, because there is more work involved, Puterbaugh hops go for a higher price.

And there are home brew customers who buy 1-5 pounds of hops in pellet form for $10-15 a pound.

“They come right out here and get what they want,” Swofford said.

As well as direct sales have worked for the Puterbaughs, they’ve been just as good for the employees.

There are 140 employees during the harvest. Forty of them work the year around.

It used to be that nearly all farm activity came to a halt after harvest. Now, After harvest, which is 45 hectic days, and a week of rest, about 40 employees go on preparing the hops for sale.

They start moving thousands of 200-pound bales from storage to the compressing plant. There the hops are turned into pellets the size of rabbit feed.

“We try to have everything (sold) by July 1,” Swofford said. “We need the space for the next crop.”

But if one crop spills over to the succeeding year, there’s no reason to fret. In pellet form, hops have a five-year shelf life.

Only five days into the harvest, it’s difficult for the Puterbaughs to determine the yield for this year, good, so-so or not so good.

“So far, beautiful,” Swofford said. “We are pleasantly surprised.”