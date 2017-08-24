Mabton man dies in crash

— A man from Mabton and a local woman are dead as a result of a head-on crash Tuesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Daniel L. Powell, 33, of Mabton was traveling eastbound on state Highway 12 and crossed the centerline, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

His 2004 Chevrolet Impala struck a westbound 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tabatha A. Ziebach, 42, of Naches head-on, troopers said.

The Silverado crashed into a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Justin L. Reynolds, 27, of Naches and Powell’s vehicle came to a rest on the south side of the highway before catching fire.

Powell and Ziebach were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Reynolds was not injured.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is under investigation and there aren’t any charges.

Both the Impala and Silverado were totaled, while the Suburban was damaged but drivable.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.