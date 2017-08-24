Max TBI App set for launch

— The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs is excited to launch the Max Impact TBI App, and it is asking for your help in getting the word to Veterans across the state.

MAX, your virtual service dog is here to make an impact for Veterans who have experienced a Traumatic Brain Injury.

Max Impact is a free app designed to empower veterans, family, friends and caregivers.

You can use a screening tool to determine whether your symptoms may be related to a TBI, be connected with providers in your area who can help, learn how to manage symptoms and better relax, and connect with other veterans with TBIs.