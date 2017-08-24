Meetings set for school board

— The school board will have two special meetings on the same day on Tuesday.

The first meeting will go from 3-5 p.m. at the staff development room at 1500 Grant Ave.

This will be for construction design in an open session for the new high school. The architect and construction manager will be in attendance.

The second meeting, from 5-8 p.m. at the same location, will be an executive session with representatives of Northwest Leadership Associates regarding the superintendent search.

Those at the meeting will evaluate the qualifications of one of the applicants.