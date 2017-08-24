Music venue marks anniversary

— As a run up to the States Day — Sept. 4 — Brewminatti will host a block party Sept. 1-2 at 713 Sixth St. in celebration of its second anniversary.

Friday night will feature the Jim Hurst Trio and Jessica Lynne from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Saturday bands include Elise Murphey, The Native Sibling and The Way Down Wanderers to name a few.

There will be a local beer and wine garden, as well as several food trucks.

For tickets visit www.therootcellar.com or www.brewblockparty.com.