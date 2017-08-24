Perales out as police chief, retires

— The police chief saga ended Tuesday night with the announced retirement of Robert Perales.

It was uncanny timing for the City Council. It was met with 22 constituents who came to protest Perales’s continued employment.

The folks got their chance to protest before the announcement was made. Mayor Jose Trevino told them an executive session was planned to discuss a resolution.

When the council came out of executive session, it announced the retirement. The agreement with Perales had been previously written.

“They just needed the council to approve it because of the money involved,” City Clerk Alice Koerner said.

Trevino issued a press release yesterday morning which announced that Perales was officially retired on Aug. 21, or Monday.

“The search for a new chief of police will begin immediately,” Trevino said.

Trevino noted the retirement brought to a close a long investigation and criminal prosecution, conducted by independent outside entities, of claims against the chief by a former girlfriend.

The saga began with the ex-girlfriend about two years ago. The city was forced to place Perales on paid leave.

After investigation, Perales was charged with felony stalking-domestic violence.

He was to go on trial on June 5 this year. But Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic dropped those charges when Perales, 54, pled guilty to false swearing, which stems from testimony he gave in district court in 2015.

Perales was sentenced to 10 days house arrest, fined $500, and he agreed to enter an anger management program as part of a plea agreement.

Trevino did not mention the money it took, to close this episode But it was substantial.

Perales was paid $3,112.79 as his final paycheck. He was paid

$55,000 in cash for accrued benefits such as vacation, sick leave, longevity, holiday and comp time.

Perales received a regular paycheck during all the time he was on leave. Folks in Granger and around the Lower Yakima Valley wondered how that could be.

Perales was represented by a union. He was, according to Koerner, a member of the bargaining unit for department heads.

Sunnyside City Manager Don Day was surprised by that. Most cities don’t have unionized department heads.

Day said Granger is the only city he’s known to have a unionized police chief.

Sergeant in the police department and captain in the fire department is as high as unionization goes in Sunnyside, Day said.

With a separation and retirement agreement in place, Trevino said the City has insured that it can move forward in a positive direction, without the potential of a lawsuit or union grievance blocking its path.

“The mayor and council are happy that this matter is finally resolved so that the focus can return to all the positive things happening in Granger,” he said.