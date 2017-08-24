Port slates meeting

GRANDVIEW — The Port of Grandview Board of Commissioners will have a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at 1313 W. Wine Country Rd., Suite 101, Grandview.
The purpose of the special meeting is a joint meeting with the Grandview City Council to discuss community economic development.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment