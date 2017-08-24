Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 22

Public service on West Fifth Street.

Animal bite on Broadway Drive.

Civil matter on Vista Drive.

Theft on Maxwell Court.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Charvet Road.

August 23

Assist resident on North Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

August 22

Vehicle prowl on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

August 22

Recovered stolen property on Allison Road.

Traffic stop on Eighth Street at Skylstad Street.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 241 at Green Valley Road.

Theft on B Street.

Welfare check on Fourth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 22

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Ridgeview Court.

Animal problem on Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on West Nicolai Avenue.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South 14th Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly on South First Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Waneta Road.

Welfare check on South First Street.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Warrant service on Tacoma Avenue.

Weapon offense on Tacoma Avenue.

Unsecure premises on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Sage Court.

August 23

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Sage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Upland Drive at Vine Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

August 22

Traffic hazard on Ivy Street at Donald Wapato Road.

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on North Satus Avenue.

Burglary on East Fourth Street.

Assist resident on East Second Street.

Resident complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

August 23

Assist agency on West Sixth Street.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 22

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Abuse neglect on Durham Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Walnut Lane at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Abuse neglect on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Snipes Canal Road at South Lester.

Suspicious circumstance on Crewport Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on Burr Street, Buena.

Court order violation on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Gurley Road at Arms Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 22

Assist agency on East Toppenish Avenue.

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Baker Drive.

MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

Aug. 22, 2017

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Stephen Charles Brandmire, dob: 9/15/83; no valid operator’s license without valid ID, fined $550; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550; failure to renew expired registration, fined $228; failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration, fined $136; failure to wear a safety belt, fined $136. Failure to appear.

Antonio Castellanos Vicente, dob: 6/21/91; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550; cell phone use while driving, fined $136; no valid operator’s licenses, with valid ID, fined $550.

Fatima R Granados Fernandez, dob: 1/16/99; failure to stop/yield at intersection, dismissed; operating a vehicle without insurance, fined $250.

Wendy Dennise Granados Murillo, dob: 6/18/80; speeding 28 miles over the limit, fined $310; no driver’s licenses on persons, dismissed; operating moto vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Katrina Monique Lopez, dob: 5/31/95; failure to yield from driveway or alley, fined $136; failure to appear.

Jose A. Lozano Romero, dob: 12/16/84; Animal unattended space harm/kill; fined $100.

Adalverto Navarro, dob: 5/12/97; speeding 10 miles over the limit (40 or under), fined $136; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $550.

Antonio d Orosco Chavez Pena, dob: 11/25/93; failure to renew expired registration fined $228; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $550.

Marysol Ramirez, dob: 5/1/87; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID; fined $550; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550; third degree negligent driving, fined $550.

Giovanny L. Reyes, dob: 4/6/92; operating motor vehicle without insurance fined $250.

Pablo Ochoa Salgado, 12/29/95; speeding 22 miles per hour over limit, fined $259; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; failure to renew expired vehicle registration, fined $100.

Benjamin Jr. Rivera, dob: 11/16/94; operating vehicle without current /proper registration and plate, fined $100; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.

Angel Cortez, dob: 3/17/91; operating motor vehicle without insurance, speeding nine miles over limit, failure to appear.

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Benjamin Jr. Rivera, dob: 11/16/94; third degree driving with license suspended; dismissed.

Adriana Fuerte, dob: 11/16/90; third degree driving while license suspended, dismissed.

DISMISSALS

Alexis Julisa Nicole Garcia, dob: 11/2/98; speed to fast for conditions, dismissed.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Daniel Lopez, dob: 2/17/78; third degree driving while licenses suspended, dismissed.

David Pineda, dob: 12/23/96; violation of non-contact/protection order, dismissed; violation of harassment no contact order dismissed; second degree criminal trespass, dismissed.

Veronica Ann Sanchez, dob: 2/27/86; two counts of second degree criminal trespass; false statement to public services. Summons issued.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Enrique Espinoza Bojorquez, dob: 2/8/88; third degree malicious mischief – physical damage; pled guilty/found guilty, sentenced 364/344 days, fined $630.

Antonio Carrazco, dob: 5/12/58; third degree malicious mischief – physical damage, pled guilty, found guilty, sentenced 364/334 days, fined $650.

Gildardo Chavez, dob; 12/9/98; minor in possession and/or consumption, send summons.

Angel Cortez, dob: 3/17/91; three counts of third degree driving while license suspended, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Isaac Rangel, dob: 9/30/96; criminal trespass, pled guilty found guilty, sentenced 90/86 days, fined $1,475; six counts of vehicle prowling, dismissed.

Manuel Saldana, dob: 6/14/89; third degree driving with license suspended. Bench warrant issued.

Jose Armando Villalobos, dob: 4/8/88; reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended, driving while under the influence, Summons issued.

Miguel Anthony Voss, dob: 5/27/96; failure to stop/give information, obey officer, summons issued.

SHOW CAUSE

Nicholas Jr. Diaz, dob: 3/6/84; first degree negligent driving; failure to appear, send to collection.

Dustin Avery Herrmann, dob: 7/21/88; harassment, threats to do harm, failure to appear; send to collection.

COMPLIANCE – ALCOHOL

Jesus Amelio Sabido Nunez, dob: 5/13/77; reckless driving, okayed.

John Daniel Jr. Schlosser, dob: 10/17/83; reckless driving, okayed.