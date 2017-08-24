Two drive-by suspects to enter plea Wednesday

— Two suspects accused of being involved in a May 25, 2016 drive-by shooting in Grandview are expected to enter plea agreements next Wednesday.

Charges against the Prosser men were filed last year. They were in court yesterday to enter plea agreements, but the hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 30. If a plea agreement is not agreed upon, a tentative trial date is set for Sept. 11.

Francisco Jimenez-Gonzales, 41, and Francisco Villalba-Ocampo, 48, are each charged with three counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon or force, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful firearm possession. Special verdicts for the assault charges are also sought.

The men are accused of shooting at five occupants in a Dodge van, probable cause documents state.

The van’s occupants were from Grandview and none were injured, records show.

The two men were apprehended while traveling on Grandridge Road, shortly after the shooting, documents state.

A loaded revolver was found under the passenger seat in the Ford Taurus they were traveling in, records show. Villalba-Ocampo was identified as the driver and Jimenez-Gonzales the passenger.

In statements to police, each claimed the other fired at the van, which was damaged.

One of the van’s occupants, Concepcion Rabadan, 36, said he had issues in the past with Villalba-Ocampo, documents show.

Rabadan said he backed up the van when gunfire erupted and fled the area to protect his family, records state. He then found himself behind the van and told his wife, Martina, to call 911, records state.