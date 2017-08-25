2007: Grandview boy earns Eagle Scout rank

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

H. Lloyd Miller, one of the “hustling” members of the Sunnyside Land and Investment Company, returned from a trip back east, on a fact-finding mission to promote the Sunnyside community.

Dr. W.E. Fordyce was reported to have assisted with an operation in Mabton.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

Frank Ishayama, proprietor of Sunnyside Laundry reported the business was picking up despite a small setback when his business suffered a small fire.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

A Severe lack of housing is causing a serious problem in the community as the city seeks a rapid growth in population. Helping to ease that shortage was the completion of two new duplex built for the school district, especially for its faculty.

R.J. Stone, owner of the Planter’s Hotel, announced he was renting the hotel coffee shop to George Vratos and John Arthur.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

In the chicken dinner news column, it was reported that Mrs. Horace Miller had entertained at a Monday brunch for friends gathered in honor of Mrs. Oral Skiles. In addition, Mr. and Mrs. John W. Throckmorton of Aberdeen had visited their daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Garrison.

Donald H. Bond completed his law degree at the University of Washington School of Law with a Bachelor of law with honors.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

The Sunnyside Port District purchased 103 acres on which to develop an industrial park.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Sunnyside School District and its teachers were at odds over negotiations, with both sides claiming they wanted to have the issues settled before school started.

Sunnyside City Manager Bill Odermott reported the city had received a $302,000 grant to go towards the construction of South Sunnyside Park on South First Street.

The final constructions were completed for the eight new tennis courts near the Sunnyside High School. The cost for the new courts was about $60,000, according to School Superintendent Ralph Pistorese.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Local fireman Wayne Cramblit sought volunteers to help him with the annual Labor Day MDA telethon.

The Sunnyside Fire Department was to be one of the local pledge banks for the 21- hour fundraiser, hosted nationally by Jerry Lewis.

The 22nd telethon was to be televised over KAPP-TV. A “Fill the Boot” event was also planned.

Karen Dyke of Sunnyside was selected as postmaster for the Mabton Post Office, after having served as operations manager at the Sunnyside office for more than 13 years.

Jimmy’s Tango was playing rock and roll over the weekend at the Dark Horse on Yakima Valley Highway.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Camille Glanzer, 11, was named the winner of the Librarian’s Choice for bookmarks created during the summer reading program at Sunnyside Public Library. Glanzer drew a girl swimming underwater, reading, of course. Her bookmark was distributed throughout the Yakima Valley Library System.

Sunnyside High School graduate Nancy Cornejo traveled to France as part of three-week tour of Europe with the “Sound of Music.”

Linda North-Spaulding of Outlook was named to the state Game Management Advisory Council, which is a part of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

David Matthew Tobin of Grandview Boy Scout Troop 643, received his Eagle Scout honors after working to install a flag pole for the Kiona-Benton Middle School in honor of local veterans. The new Eagle Scout had earned 47 merit badges, 21 of which were needed to attain the Eagle Scout ranking.

The Shiels family (Hugh, Kathy and Kerry) offered a winemaker’s dinner at their DuBrul Vineyard as an auction item for the “Evening in the Park” dinner and auction held by the Sunnyside Community Hospital at Grandview’s Country Park. The fundraiser was to benefit the remodeling of the hospital’s emergency department.