Back to school welcome

As a “welcome back” to Washington Elementary School, families received ice cream bars from school staffers Diego Alvarez, left and Georgianne Skyles Thursday evening, pictured above. Parents found classrooms, met with teachers and enjoyed the cool treat. Sunnyside School District’s first day of school is Tuesday. At right, ten-year-old twins Jaime and Julian Jaliffi, with their sister Jessalyn Jaliffi, 11, enjoy their ice cream treat Thursday at Washington Elementary School annual back to school Ice Cream Social. The twins will be fifth graders at Washington and Jessalyn, is a seventh grader at Harrison Middle School.