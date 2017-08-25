Chinook detour in place

— A section of State Route 410, east of Chinook Pass, will remain closed during the day through Monday, state traffic officials said Thursday.

Thru-traffic will be allowed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as conditions allow.

The closed area is from Chinook Pass at milepost 69 east to Hells Crossing at milepost 84. Access to campsites and trail heads within the closed section is strictly prohibited.

It is unknown when State Route 410, east of Chinook Pass, will fully reopen.

The highway has been closed since Aug. 16 for tree removal, fire fighting activity along the highway and staging operations.

A detour is available via US 12/White Pass and State Route 123.