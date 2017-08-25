City paid dearly for chief’s retirement

— The money numbers in yesterday’s story on the forced retirement of now ex-Police Chief Robert Perales were not the total this city paid him for not working 19 months.

The City reported yesterday that Perales was on leave from Feb. 8, 2016 to Aug. 21, 2017. He was paid his regular salary of $5,587.76 monthly, totaling $117.598.15. His net take-home was $75,427.15, the City reported.

He did not work for the city during that time, the report said.

Perales’s retirement was announced by Mayor Jose Trevino at Monday night’s City Council meeting. It had taken that long to negotiate a separation, working with Perales’s union representation.

Perales was put on paid leave after he was charged by the county for perjury. That related to testimony he had given in district court earlier.

His travails started in mid-2015 when an ex-girlfriend made claims against Perales for stalking and domestic violence.

At the end of the court case, in May of this year, Perales pled guilty to false swearing. He was fined $500, given 10 days home detention, and he agreed to an anger management class.

Yesterday we reported Perales will receive $55,000, in two checks, in place of accrued benefits.