Fire proves value of interlocal agreements

— The fire that destroyed this City’s Public Works building Wednesday afternoon is about to demonstrate the value of interlocal agreements.

Most communities in the valley have them with more than one other community. They allow for communities to help each other out in times of need.

Wednesday’s fire started at about 2:30 p.m. The fire department received the alarm at 2:40.

It started when an employee of the department was cleaning a paint sprayer used for street striping, Fire Chief Tim Smith said.

The employee was working with some highly flammable paint thinners, Smith said, and somehow an ignition source got to them.

It could have been the building itself. It was quite old, Smith said, built in the 1930s, when fire codes had no comparison to today’s fire codes.

“(The employee) fought the fire,” Smith said. “But he couldn’t put it out.”

The employee was not injured, but emergency medical personnel checked him out anyway.

The location of the fire was 8 Buena Way, across the street from the Library. That Street is known also as State Highway 22.

“The building was fully engulfed when we arrived,” Smith said. “We contained it to the building.”

Smith said his firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour. His firefighters were able to go home at about 9:30 p.m.

Toppenish was assisted by the Zillah Fire Department and Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5. Smith had 30 firefighters and nine vehicles battling the blaze.

Smith was not able to place a monetary figure on the loss – yet. But he’s guessing more than $1 million. Everything was lost.

“I don’t even know where to start,” he said. “In tools alone, we could more than half a million.”

For instance, he didn’t know off the top of his head what orange traffic control cones are worth, but the city lost more than 100.

Six pickups, all with full sets of tools, were destroyed. Also destroyed were chain saws, leaf blowers, snow plows, and bigger tools like jackhammers. It will take a while to count them all.

This loss does not mean the Public Works crew will have some days off. Through the interlocal agreements, Toppenish will ask other communities for help, particularly in machinery.

City Clerk Debbie Zabell said some of the crew will go about their jobs in vehicles that city owns that were not in the building.

“Some of the guys we don’t have vehicles for will be involved in the inventory we need to do,” she said.

The city needs to do an inventory of what was lost to show its insurance carrier.

“After the inventory,” Smith said, “We’ll start asking other cities for things we can’t readily replace.”

The fire was a spectacle and drew a lot of onlookers. People in other communities had their attention drawn to a high rising plume of heavy gray to black smoke.