First chili cook-off offers $100 to two winners

— If you really think you make an outstanding chili, you might want to come here on Saturday, Sept. 9 and put it to a public test.

Zillah’s more than a Farmers Market farmers market will have its first, hopefully annual, Chili Cookoff. The entire event is sponsored by the Zillah Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is serious about this contest, offering $100 to the winner, possibly $200. The first $100 will go the judges’ choice winner. The second $100 will go to the people’s choice.

There will also be a $75 prize for the best named chili, selected by the people.

There will be a $15 entry fee for contestants. And all cooking must be done at the cook-off. Prep can be done at home, Cook-off Director Linda Fox said.

The cook-off is a non-profit endeavor. Any proceeds from the cookoff will benefit Community SEEDS, a nonprofit working on startup of a social enterprise campus in Zillah.

It would serve persons who have autism and other disabilities, including adults, with social activities, employment and job training.

You may contact Fox at 509-314-9446.