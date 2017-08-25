Local man in injury crash

— A man from Prosser escaped injury in a two-car crash on State Highway 225 yesterday morning about a half mile west of Richland.

But a West Richland man was injured and had to be taken by ambulance To Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

The injured driver was Antonio De La Rosa, 43. The Prosser man was Randy E. Eberle, 37. Neither was influenced by drugs of alcohol, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Eberle was driving a red 2004 Toyota Solara 2-door. De La Rosa was driving a red 1994 Suzuki Swift 2-door. Both cars were totaled and were impounded by River City Towing.

The crash occurred when Eberle failed to give right of way to De La Rosa, the Patrol said.

He had stopped at the stop sign at State Highway, troopers said, but entered 240 too soon and collided with De La Rosa’s vehicle.