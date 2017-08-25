Officially opened

Special to the Daily Sun News
An official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting welcomed Prosser’s newest winery, Ginkgo Forest, to the community Thursday. Pictured, left to right, are Chamber board member Louann Rockney, manager at Wine Country RV Park, Chamber board member Nick Cox of Conover Insurance, City Councilman Steve Becken, Chamber board member Deb Heintz, PEDA executive director, Ginkgo Forest Tasting Room Manager Charlie Guthrie, Ginkgo Forest owner and winemaker Michael Thiede, Chamber board president Abbey Cameron, Walter Clore Center Executive Director and Chamber Executive Director Larelle Michener.
