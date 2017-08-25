Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 23

Welfare check on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on Groom Lane.

Animal problem on West Third Street.

Public service on Grandridge Road.

Assist resident on Grandridge Road at Wilson Highway.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on Avenue F.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Trespassing on West Main Street.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Birch Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

August 24

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

GRANGER POLICE

August 23

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Assist resident on Fifth Street.

Unwanted guest on West Boulevard North.

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

August 23

Wanted person on Monroe Street.

Fraud on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on Midvale at Holiday.

Non-injury crash on Main Street.

Missing person on Maple Street.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

AUGUST 18

Fire alarm on Quail Lane. Cancelled.

Investigation on Taylor Street. Unfounded.

Aid call on Harrison Avenue. Transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on state Highway 221 at state Highway 24. Cancelled.

AUGUST 19

Assist agency on state Highway 97. Cancelled.

AUGUST 20

Assist agency on South 18th Street.

Aid call on Ridgeway Loop. No transport.

Automatic fire alarm on Ida Belle. Assist to silence.

AUGUST 21

Aid call on Rouse Road. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle collision on Fifth Street at Franklin Avenue. No transport.

Investigate structure fire on Beckner Alley.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive.

Advanced life support. Patient transport from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Kadlec.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 23

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Vehicle prowl on Reeves Way.

Weapon offense on Taylor Street.

Animal problem on West Maple Avenue.

Transport on West Fifth Avenue.

Code enforce on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on North 11th Street.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Code enforce on South First Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Upland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Court order service on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on South Wells Road.

Transport on North Front Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic hazard on North First Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Traffic stop on Newhouse Avenue at Saul Road.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Fourth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle fire at South First Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on South 10th Street.

Noise complaint on South Seventh Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

August 24

Suspicious circumstance on West Riverside Avenue.

Transport on North Front Street.

Burglary on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

August 23

Animal problem on South Camas Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Naches Avenue.

Assist agency on state Highway 97.

Unwanted guest on East B Street.

Business alarm on North Frontage Road.

August 24

Business alarm on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 23

Welfare check on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

Fraud on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road at Den Boer Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 48 East, Zillah.

Shots fired on Braden Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

August 24

Abandoned vehicle on Arrowsmith Road at Stout Road.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 23

Trespassing on Merclyn Lane.

Illegal Burning on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Buena Way.

Assist agency on Seventh Street.

Burglary on First Avenue.