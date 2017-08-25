Public to view sunken ship

— On Friday, Aug. 25, media and the public will be able to watch the first archaeological survey of the wreck of the USS Bugara (SS 31).

The Bugara was a U.S. Navy submarine that received three battle stars for its service in World War II.

It was on June 1, 1971, when the Bugara sank while under tow to a disposal site off Cape Flattery, Washington. It now lies within National Oceanic and Atmospherick Administration’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary in about 800 feet of water.

The dive will be live-streamed to the public at www.nautiluslive.org starting at 8:30 a.m.