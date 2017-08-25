Public to view sunken ship

CAPE FLATTERY — On Friday, Aug. 25, media and the public will be able to watch the first archaeological survey of the wreck of the USS Bugara (SS 31).
The Bugara was a U.S. Navy submarine that received three battle stars for its service in World War II.
It was on June 1, 1971, when the Bugara sank while under tow to a disposal site off Cape Flattery, Washington. It now lies within National Oceanic and Atmospherick Administration’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary in about 800 feet of water.
The dive will be live-streamed to the public at www.nautiluslive.org starting at 8:30 a.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment