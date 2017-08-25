Ralph Gonzales, 52, of Coachella, California, died Aug. 14, 2017 in Coachella.

A former Sunnyside resident, he was born March 14, 1965, in Indio, Calif.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31, 2017, at the Cornerstone Church – Assembly of God, in Sunnyside.

Burial will follow in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

The Casillas Funeral Home of Coachella is in care of the arrangements.