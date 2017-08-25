Ralph Gonzales, 52, of Coachella, California, died Aug. 14, 2017 in Coachella.
A former Sunnyside resident, he was born March 14, 1965, in Indio, Calif.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31, 2017, at the Cornerstone Church – Assembly of God, in Sunnyside.
Burial will follow in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
The Casillas Funeral Home of Coachella is in care of the arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment