STEM leaders to gather

— The WSU College of Education will host some of the region’s top science, technology, engineering and Math education leaders on the Pullman campus, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, as part of its STEM Education Research Summit.

While technical occupations are growing, and the need for technical knowledge and expertise increases, so too is the rising expectation for good technical education in the K-20 system.

However, how to best implement a technical curriculum and provide teachers with appropriate professional development is still a highly vexing matter for much of the state and country.