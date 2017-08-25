Woman hurt in two-car crash

— One woman from this community was injured, and a man was not when their vehicles collided Wednesday evening on State Highway 221, about 21 miles south of Prosser.

According to the Washington State Patrol, neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor. Both drivers were employing proper safety restraints.

The injured driver was Isabel Lopez, 59. She was taken to PMH Medical Center.

She was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caravan 4-door. It sustained reportable damage and was removed by Hall’s Chevrolet Towing.

The other driver, who was uninjured, was Josue Alvarado, 41. He was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima 4-door.

The State Patrol reported that both vehicles were northbound on 221. At about milepost 5, the Lopez vehicle slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by the Alvarado vehicle.

“Following too close,” was the cause, according to the Patrol. Alvarado was cited for 2nd-degree negligent driving.