YVC dean to present talk

GRANDVIEW — The Sept. 14 Chamber of Commerce meeting will feature an address by Marcia Somer.
Somer is the new Dean at Yakima Valley College. She will be sharing about goings-on at the Grandview campus.
The meeting will take place at the Vineyard Café at noon.
