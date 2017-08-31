Bomb suspect arrested

— The Washington State University Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for bomb threats at the University.

Police arrested Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment.

Tecuatl was arrested without incident around 10 p.m. Monday in Stimson Hall. The arrest is the result of the continuing investigation into the recent bomb threats that were focused on Stimson Hall.

Tecuatl is an 18-year-old sophomore at the University and worked as a resident advisor in Stimson Hall.

The investigating officers developed probable cause to search Tecuatl’s room and seized evidence during the execution of a search warrant.

A computer was seized in the initial search. An additional search warrant was granted allowing the forensic examination of the computer, and evidence was found on the computer that connects Tecuatl to the events in Stimson Hall.