Crash victim succumbs

RICHLAND — The California woman who was driving one of the cars in a 3-vehicle crash near Pasco last Thursday, has died, the Washington State Patrol has reported.
Also involved was Maria D. Mendoza-Alegria of Sunnyside, driving a car. The third vehicle was a tractor and double trailer.
Michelle Reusser, 41, of Marysville, Calif. was the only person injured. She was taken to Kadlec Medical Clinic, where she Tuesday.
