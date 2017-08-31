Department of Natural Resources urges fire caution for Labor Day

— With the Labor Day holiday weekend fast approaching, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging everyone to please take responsibility for their actions when playing or working outdoors.

Most of Washington has seen temperatures higher than normal throughout the summer, with some areas of Eastern Washington having gone more than 100 days without precipitation.

The combination of heat and lack of precipitation makes forests and grasslands more vulnerable to wildfire and can produce more extreme fire behavior.

“While Labor Day usually marks the end of summer, we’ve got a lot of the fire season left to go. We’re not seeing any relief from the hot, dry summer we’ve had any time soon,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Natural Resources has one of the state’s top wildland firefighting teams ready for deployment over the weekend. Crews, fire engines, helicopters and other firefighting aircraft are being pre-deployed to key locations around the state to provide quick response as new fires develop.

As of Aug. 28, the department, has responded to 598 wildfires this year.

Campfires in Eastern Washington are currently prohibited. In western Washington, check with local campground hosts.

Build campfires only where authorized and when not under a burn ban; put them completely out before leaving camp, even for a few minutes; use plenty of water and stir until the coals are cold to the touch, the department recommends.

Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.

Fireworks, incendiary ammunition and exploding targets start fires and are illegal to use or discharge on public lands, including all state forests.

There are many ways to start fires unintentionally. Be sure chains and other metal parts aren’t dragging from your vehicle or trailer. They can throw sparks and start fires.

Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly functioning and approved spark arrester.

Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start the grass on fire. You may not even notice the fire until it’s too late.