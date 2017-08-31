Music fest kicks off weekend

— The 21st annual Tumbleweed Music Festival will kick off the first of three days of concerts at 4 p.m. Friday, at Howard Amon Park, 50 Lee Boulevard.

The festival gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event featuring area and regional bands will play until 10 p.m. each night.

Scheduled are 100 free performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Festival-goers are invited to listen, sing and dance to folk music, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues and Celtic music.

There will be an open mic stage, sing-a-longs and free workshops.

Tumbleweed Music Festival is a family friendly event.

