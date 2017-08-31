Music fest kicks off weekend

RICHLAND — The 21st annual Tumbleweed Music Festival will kick off the first of three days of concerts at 4 p.m. Friday, at Howard Amon Park, 50 Lee Boulevard.
The festival gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event featuring area and regional bands will play until 10 p.m. each night.
Scheduled are 100 free performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Festival-goers are invited to listen, sing and dance to folk music, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues and Celtic music.
There will be an open mic stage, sing-a-longs and free workshops.
Tumbleweed Music Festival is a family friendly event.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment