Officers called to crash, find shooting

— Yakima County Sheriff’s Sgt. W.N. Boyer reports that call for a car crash just north of here Tuesday was a shooting incident.

According to Boyer, a collision was reported on US Highway 97 at 4:10 p.m. When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene, it was discovered the single occupant of the vehicle had been shot multiple times.



Officers from the Yakama Nation Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

The northbound lane of US Highway 97 was closed and the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima.

The victim suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and the vehicle was also struck several times by gunfire.



The victim is a male from the Wapato area, and his name has not been released. The motive for the shooting and suspects are unknown at this time, and the investigation is on-going, Boyer said.

Personnel from the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriffs Office processed the scene which required the northbound lanes of US Highway 97 to be closed for several hours.



The Washington State Department of Transportation also assisted with the road closure during the scene investigation.



“Without the seamless teamwork of all the agencies and jurisdictions involved the victim would not have received the prompt medical care he was given, and the roadway would not have been re-opened in the efficient and timely fashion that it was,” Boyer said.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.