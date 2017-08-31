Public hearing for 6-year plan

— The City Council will conduct a public hearing at City Hall on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. regarding street plans.

Council will take comments on an amendment to the 2017-2022 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

It includes the Preliminary Engineering Phase of the Elm and Fir Street Sidewalk Improvement project and construction the Construction Phase of the same project.

Written comments will be received until 5 p.m. the day of the hearing at 207 West 2nd Street, Grandview, WA 98930 and will be entered into the record.