Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 29

Animal problem on Maxwell Court.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Information on King Street.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road and Ash Street.

Parking Problem on Division Street.

Animal Problem on Ash and East Wine Country Road.

Residence alarm on W 4th Street

Attempt to locate on South Euclid Road and Westside Park.

Animal problem on East Adams Street.

Assist agency on West 5th and Grandridge.

Animal problem on Larson Street.

Vehicle prowl on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Birch Street.

Attempt to locate on Ash Street.

Court order served on East Concord Avenue.\

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on East Concord Avenue.

Resident assist on Cedar Street.

August 30

Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Court.

GRANGER POLICE

August 29

Abandoned Vehicle on Mentzer Avenue.

Assist agency on State Route 223 and Yakima River Bridge.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 29

Traffic Offense on Washington Court and South Hill Road.

Assault on West Riverside Ave.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Ave.

Administrative on West Riverside Avenue.

Code Enforce on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Edison Avenue.

Transport to Jerome Avenue, Yakima County Detention Center.

Transport to West 5th Street, Kittitas County.

Abandoned vehicle on South 5th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Accident Non-injury on East Edison Avenue and South 13th Street.

Suspicious Circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway and North 1st Street.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on South 6th Street.

Welfare check on West Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on West Madison Avenue.

Missing Person on South 1st Street and Parkland Drive.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Court order Violation on West South Hill Road.

Welfare Check on Wes Yakima Valley Highway.\

Transport on West 2nd Street.



Citizen Assist on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on Federal Way.



Animal Problem on South 1st Street.

Court order served on Heffron Street.

Utility problem on Wesley Way and Picard Place.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima County.

Unsecure premise on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

August 30

Assist agency on South First Street.at South Hill Park.

Assist agency Doolittle Avenue at Kiwanis Park

Assist agency at South 4th Street at Central Park.

Assist agency on South 6th Street and East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

August 29

Burglary on West 1st Street.

Welfare Check on North McKinnley Road.

Information on North Track Road and East Wapato Road.

Business Alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Missing Person on West 6th Street.

Unwanted guest on West 1st Street.

Business alarm on North Frontage Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 29

Welfare check on Emerald Road, Granger.

Burglary on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road,

Residence alarm on Independence Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Hill, Zillah.

Runway juvenile on Linderman Road, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 29

Civil matter on Merwin Court.

Theft on North Stone Parkway.