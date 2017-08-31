Richard “Dick” L. Vance, 94, of Sunnyside, went to be with his beloved, wife Maurine on Aug. 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on Jan. 29, 1923, in Kansas City, MO., the son of Nellie Cornelia (Hollister) and James Claude Vance. He grew up and received his basic education in Kansas City. Richard then attended and graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in animal husbandry. In April 1944, Dick entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving his country until he retired from the United States Air Force as a Lt. Col in January 1983.

While serving in Alaska as a pilot, Richard met the love of his life, Maurine Barton, who was an Army Air Corps flight nurse. They were married on April 2, 1946, at the First Baptist Church in Bruce, Miss.

Following his military duty, Richard became a cattle buyer for the Cudahy Packing Company in Omaha, Neb., until the company moved him to Sunnyside in 1967. He then became a farm market analyst for Washington State, retiring at the age of 65.

Besides being an Eagle Scout, he was a dedicated Boy Scout leader for many years. Richard was also an active member of both the American Legion and V.F.W.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spent countless hours fishing and traveling in the United States with his sweetheart, Maurine.

Richard is survived by three children, James Vance (Becky) of Spotsylvania, VA., Jack Vance (Suzanne) of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, and Janet Dunning (Carl) of Issaquah. He is also survived by five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way).

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Maurine, sister Mary Elizabeth Gordon and brother Don Vance.



A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Richard’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.

Those wishing to sign Richard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home who is in care of arrangements.