Suspects in separate homicides still sought

— The community has lost two of its young men to homicide in the past few years, and both suspects are still being sought by authorities.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has active warrants for Juan Luis Reyna, 16, of Grandview for the Aug. 13 shooting death of Marco Fuentes.

There is also an active warrant for Miguel Angel Martinez of Grandview for the Dec. 15, 2013 shooting death of Carmen Johnson. Martinez was 21 when the shooting took place.

Both cases have sheriff’s detectives frustrated.

Det. Sgt. Mike Russell said there is a potential second suspect in the Fuentes homicide, but he wouldn’t disclose the name of the suspect yesterday.

That individual is related to Martinez.

Russell said it is believed both Martinez and Reyna have fled the Yakima Valley, but he would not confirm whether detectives have information leading them to conclude either is in Mexico.

“The great challenge is there are a lot of people with information and choose not to get involved,” Russell said.

The public’s assistance in finding the suspects or in providing information that would assist in the investigation could help the families of the homicide victims, he said.

Anyone with information relating to either case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips, including anonymous tips, can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 509-248-9980 or submitted at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.