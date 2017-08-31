Vietnam Memorial Wall here

— It’s been said by millions that a visit to the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. is a humbling, sobering experience.

And it is. Most visitors cry.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is bringing the Wall to the Klickitat County Fairgrounds for the weekend, starting yesterday, for those who can’t make it to Washington.

“It’s magical,” site manager for the Wall Tim Tetz said. “The thing I like about it is that the community realizes their bringing their heroes home.”

The Wall display will be open 24 hours a day. Special lighting makes it a spectacular sight at night.

In transit from Spokane, the Wall made a stop in the Legends Casino parking lot in Toppenish Tuesday so the truck’s driver, other Wall personnel and the Patriot Guard escort could rest.

Tetz said the Goldendale Masons are the lead sponsor of this visit by the Wall, and there are other organizations involved.

“There will be more than 100 volunteers guarding it,” Tetz said.

Also guarding the wall will be about 25 members of the Patriot Guard motorcycle riders. Thanks to them, the Wall rarely travels without an escort.

There are Patriot Guard members all over the country. They include Viet Vets and non-vets.

Patriot Guard Rod Runyon of The Dalles, Ore. was a civilian employee of the Army during that time.

“We do this all around the country,” he said.

Patriot Guard Bob Canavan of Dallesport, Ore. (Vietnam 1967-68) has been to the wall in Washington twice.

“It was very, very sobering,” he said.

Canavan is proud to say he’ll be standing guard at the fairgrounds. He has escorted “The Wall that Heals” three times.

Lynn Comer of White Salmon (Vietnam 1968-69) has escorted the wall twice. It’s his honor to do so.

“I made myself a promise to go back (to Washington) to see the Wall, and I did it,” he said.

For Patriot Guard Charles Howell, this is the first time escorting the wall. He’s never seen it, and he’s anxious. He fought in Vietnam in 1971.

This traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-size replica of the wall in Washington. It travels 40 weeks each year. Goldendale was one of 80 applicants for this tour.

The sides of the truck that carries the Wall open up to reveal an education center. It tells the story of Vietnam, the Wall and the times, and it includes a lot of Vietnam era memorabilia.

The exhibit at the fairgrounds will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and head on to its next show in Kalispell, Mont.