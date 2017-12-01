Burn ban on across county

YAKIMA — A ban on the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces began yesterday in all of Yakima County.
It will stay in place until further notice, said Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency’s Mark Edler.
The Agency is issuing this Stage 1 burn ban due to weather conditions that are contributing to a build up of air pollutants. Under a Stage 1 burn ban:
The use of certified wood stoves, and pellet stoves is allowed.
