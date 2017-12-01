Carolers taking orders

PROSSER — “Sing It Forward,” a holiday season fund raiser designed to spread holiday cheer is underway through the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.
You can send us to spread holiday cheer to your friends and loved ones or pay us to come sing at your own house.
Orders must be placed and paid for by Dec. 14, to get on the initial schedule for either Dec. 15 or Dec. 16. The caroling will be 5-8 p.m. both nights.
To order a caroling session, call (509)786-2399.
