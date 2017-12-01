Greyhounds girls win, boys lose to Pullman

— The Grandview Greyhounds girls team opened the season with a 61-56 win over the Pullman Greyhounds.

The Grandview boys, however, lost 46-67.

The girls team started its game with 25 points and kept the Pullman girls from scoring double digits. Pullman only dropped the ball in the basket for 9 points.

“We came out hot,” Grandview girls coach Glenn Braman said.

His team had seven shots from treyland in the first quarter.

The team’s leading scorer, Grace Meza, dropped in four treys and tallied a total of 29 points when the final buzzer sounded.

Also scoring in double digits was Michelle Ruiz with 15 points, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Madison Diener and Karina Fajardo each had 4 rebounds.

Grandview was 18-for-27 from the charity stripe, while Pullman was 22-for-36.

“We got in a lot of foul trouble,” Braman said. “It was sloppy.

Grandview also provided Pullman too many second chance shots, he said.

“We were lucky to get out of there with a ‘W’,” Braman said.

But the win is a step in the right direction, he said.

Grandview has to learn how to adjust when it’s running cold and when teams like Pullman make it difficult to get the inside shots, Braman said.

“We’ve got Pullman out of the way. Now we just have to focus on Ephrata,” he said.

Boys coach Frankie Medina said his team was dominated by Pullman’s rebounding efforts, 39-17.

Gabe Esqueda led Grandview with 17 points and Mark Martinez scored 12. Martinez hit one of the team’s two treys. The other was scored by Julian Trinidad.

“We have to work on rebounding and our defensive rotation,” Medina said.

“We didn’t attack the hoop well.”