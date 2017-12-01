Grizzlies girls win season opener

— The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls won their season-opening basketball game, 58-47, against East Valley (Yakima) last night.

The team forced 19 turnovers and was 69 percent from the free throw line.

Leading the team with 24 points was Ashlee Maldonado. She was one of two girls to get 6 boards. She hit five of the team’s 11 3-point shots.

Kameran Rodriguez also had 6 rebounds.

Brielle Newhouse and Lexi Skyles also scored in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Adding to the tally with 6 points was Carla Cardenas, Rodriguez scored 5 and Rebecca Valle tallied 2.

“It’s always good to start the season and get the monkey out of the way,” girls coach Rick Puente said.

“We’re pleased as a team,” he said.

“The effort was intense — the girls worked hard and we’re proud of them,” Puente said.

There are some areas the team needs to tighten in preparation for tomorrow’s home game against Chiawana, but he was impressed with the “bright spots.”