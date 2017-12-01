SCID board sets meeting

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Industrial Development Corporation has schedule a special meeting or Monday.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer Street.
The purpose is to take comments from the public on the proposed issuance by the Development Corporation of its Waste Recovery Revenue Bonds, 2017 (Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC Project), which are nonrecourse to the Development Corporation, the City of Sunnyside and the Port of Sunnyside.
