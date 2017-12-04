Car tab fees may increase in Prosser

PROSSER — The automobile licensing fee may rise for motorists in this community.
The subject will be discussed tomorrow at a Transportation Benefit District board meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Council chambers, 601 S. 7th St.
In other business, a consent agenda will include a reimbursement of $4,567.93 to the city for chip seal and administrative expenses.
