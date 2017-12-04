City unveils ice, snow removal plans

— Public Works Director Shane Fisher is asking residents ahead of time for the patience that may needed at times during snowfalls this winter.

At one of the City Council meetings in November, he stated he wanted to communicate better with the public about snow removal.

Even though it wasn’t a record-setting snowfall year, last winter’s surprisingly long and heavy snowfall provided all kinds of challenges, he said.

Regarding snow removal, Fisher said that is not done when the accumulation is less than 3 inches.

“Anything less than that us ineffective and damages the plowing equipment,” he said.

If an accumulation passes 3 inches, crews will begin by plowing major and minor arterials first — like Yakima Valley Highway, and Lincoln and Edison avenues, he said. Once that is done, crews will concentrate on school and hospital areas and the business district.

Fisher’s department determines how to treat icy streets, too, regardless of snowfall. Sand or salt are applied to intersections and segments of roadway that have curves or sharp turns, he said. Liquid de-icer is applied to roadways prior to precipitation to prevent ice or snow buildup.

The city does not clear private parking lots of driveways, but there are times when plowing blocks them, he said.

“We will do what we can to avoid this and ask for patience during heavy snow falls,” Fisher said.