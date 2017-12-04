Gift exchange planned

PROSSER — A gift exchange and a Christmas sing-along are the featured events at Lower Valley Christian Women Connection. The group meets at 11:15 a.m. tomorrow, at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country.
Pam Pringle will be the guest speaker talking about her “bubble of protection and love.”
