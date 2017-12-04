Jan E. Hinkle-Rodriguez, 65, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 30, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Dec. 8, 1951, in Greeley, Colo.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Jan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.