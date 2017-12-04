Levy talk at meeting

PROSSER — The School Board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow in the staff development room, 1500 Grant Ave.
There are two purposes:
One is to review the upcoming maintenance and operations levy election.
The second is to discuss refinement of board and district goals.
