Luminaria walk Friday

— The annual Luminaria candle-lit walk through the Yakima Area Arboretum gardens will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1401 Arboretum Drive.

The event is free, although donations will be accepted.



The garden trails will be covered with more than 1,000 lights and set to the music of the carillions bells of the Japanese gardens.

Refreshments will be available, as well as live entertainment.

