Mr. SHS hopefuls to take over

SUNNYSIDE — A “Mc-Takeover” is scheduled at the local McDonalds Restaurant by the Mr. SHS candidates from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Money raised by the Mr. SHS candidates and coordinators goes to support Children’s Village and the services provided to the families and the kids.
