New taxing authority on agenda

SUNNYSIDE — A Transportation Benefit District will be up for discussion when the City Council meets today.
The session takes at 6:30 p.m. in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.
A Transportation Benefit District is a taxing authority city’s may use for raising funds for street matters.
In big cities its board is made up generally of people not on the council.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment