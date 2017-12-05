Granger stuns Prosser, 56-51, in boys hoops

— The 1A Spartans surprised the 2A Mustangs boys basketball team Friday, taking a non-league victory, 56-51.

In other boys hoops scores Friday, Warden dunked Mabton, 69-37, and Bickleton knocked off the visiting Riverside Christian Crusaders, 61-56.

The Spartans and Mustangs were equally matched with 13 points apiece in the first quarter.

But Granger pulled ahead with 11 points in the second quarter and held Prosser to just 2 points for a 24-15 halftime score.

In the third stanza, the Spartans outscored the Mustangs, 17-16.

Prosser narrowed the deficit, outscoring Granger, 20-15, in the final period. But, the effort wasn’t enough.

“We had numerous turnovers and missed shots,” Mustangs coach Toby Cox said, noting he was disappointed by second-quarter scoring.

“We finally settled down a little bit and scored 36 in the second half,” Cox said. “But still, with turnovers, could not get the lead.”

The Spartans Andre Castro scored a game high 14 points. He was 2-for-2 from the charity stripe and hit four, 3-point baskets.

Joseph Soliz contributed 9 points to the effort, seven of which were from the free throw line.

David Soliz dropped in another 5 free throws and a trey for 8 points.

Trevor Smith scored 8 points, including a 3-point basket.

Trennan Slade scored 4 points, Keanu Cantu was 3-for-6 from the free throw line and tallied 5 points, and Jake Stewart scored 3 points.

Jose Alvarez snagged 6 rebounds and scored 5 points.

For Prosser, Teagan Cox and Chase Courtney each landed 13 points, and Haden Hicks tallied 10.

Warden at Mabton

The Cougars took an early 15-6 lead against the Vikings on Mabton’s home court.

The Vikings couldn’t make up the deficit as the Cougars continued to outscore them, 16-13, in the second stanza for a halftime lead of 31-19.

In the third quarter, Mabton was outdone by 2 points (16-14) and the Vikings were held to just 4 points in the final quarter.

The Cougars tallied 21 points in the last quarter.

The leading scorers for the Vikings were Uli Galarza and Eddie Hilario, with 8 points each.

For the Vikings, Adrian Enriquez scored 6 points; and Max Ruiz, Jose Morales and Jorge Espinoza each scored 4 points.

Freddy Macedo tallied 3 points.

Luis Amezcua had 8 rebounds for Mabton.

Warden’s leading scorer was Dreyton Martinez with 21 points.

Also scoring double digits were Martin Arriaga with 14 points and Zachary Richins with 11.

Riverside Christian at Bickleton

The Pirates opened the game with a 21-14 lead.

The Crusaders pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Bickleton, 18-10.

Riverside Christian led, 32-31 at halftime.

The Pirates regrouped and edged the Crusaders, 17-13, in the third stanza.

They kept the momentum going in the final quarter, outscoring the visitors, 13-11.

Cesareo Arriaga of the Pirates scored a game high 34 points. He had three baskets from trey land, and 15 rebounds clinched a double-double.

Levi Riveria was the leading scorer for the Crusaders with 27 points.

Also scoring in double digits for the Pirates was Cody Strader with 19 points. Two of his baskets were 3-pointers. He secured a double-double with 11 boards.