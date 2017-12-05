Kelly Tade, 57, Sunnyside, died Dec. 3, 2017, in Sunnyside.
Kelly was born on Sept. 1, 1960, in Sunnyside.
Graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9, 2017, at Outlook Cemetery, Outlook.
Those wishing to sign Kelly’s online memorial service may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment