Kelly Tade, 57, Sunnyside, died Dec. 3, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Kelly was born on Sept. 1, 1960, in Sunnyside.

Graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9, 2017, at Outlook Cemetery, Outlook.

Those wishing to sign Kelly’s online memorial service may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.