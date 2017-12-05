Man arrested for DUI, tampering

SUNNYSIDE — A Grandview man was arrested Sunday night on charges related to drunken driving.
According to Sunnyside City Jail records, Miguel Rangel Jr., 36, of 612 E. Highland Drive, was booked into the jail at 11:44 p.m.
He was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and tampering with an ignition interlock, jail records show.
